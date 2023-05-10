Player prop bet odds for Christian Walker, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 27th, 1.195 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 29th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 11 6.0 1 3 3 7 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Merrill Kelly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Walker has eight doubles, nine home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI (37 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .282/.322/.550 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 36 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .305/.362/.508 on the year.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Christian Walker, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 49 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .408/.474/.500 on the year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in 12 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 30 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He has a .234/.315/.516 slash line so far this season.

Soler has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks May. 9 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.