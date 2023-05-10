The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 109-101 loss to the Heat, Randle put up 20 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Randle's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 15.6 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 7.6 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.2 PRA 36.5 39.2 26.4 PR 32.5 35.1 23.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.5



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Randle's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 39 20 9 3 1 0 0 5/6/2023 38 10 14 2 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.