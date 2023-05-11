After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .196 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 39.4% of his 33 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .278 AVG .104 .333 OBP .173 .463 SLG .188 6 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 14/4 1 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 14 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings