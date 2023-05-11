After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .196 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 39.4% of his 33 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.278 AVG .104
.333 OBP .173
.463 SLG .188
6 XBH 2
1 HR 1
6 RBI 4
12/4 K/BB 14/4
1 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 14
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Cobb (2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
