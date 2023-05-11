Cameron Payne NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 11
Cameron Payne and the rest of the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.
Now let's break down Payne's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|10.3
|4.6
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.2
|1.2
|Assists
|4.5
|4.5
|2.8
|PRA
|--
|17
|8.6
|PR
|10.5
|12.5
|5.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|0.6
Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Cameron Payne has made 3.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.4% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 6.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.
- Payne's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.
- On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per game.
Cameron Payne vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|31
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5/7/2023
|25
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|30
|7
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5/1/2023
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/6/2023
|7
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3/31/2023
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
