Cameron Payne and the rest of the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 118-102 loss to the Nuggets, Payne put up seven points and four assists.

Now let's break down Payne's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.3 4.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 1.2 Assists 4.5 4.5 2.8 PRA -- 17 8.6 PR 10.5 12.5 5.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.6



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Cameron Payne has made 3.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Payne's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Cameron Payne vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 31 7 2 4 1 0 1 5/7/2023 25 5 2 4 1 0 1 5/5/2023 30 7 0 6 1 0 1 5/1/2023 17 2 1 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 5 5 3 1 1 0 0 4/6/2023 7 2 1 3 0 0 1 3/31/2023 15 0 2 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.