The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.533) and total hits (37) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this year (21 of 35), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (37.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (22.9%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 51.4% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.6% of his games this year (17 of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 17 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings