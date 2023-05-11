Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.533) and total hits (37) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (21 of 35), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (37.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (22.9%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 51.4% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.6% of his games this year (17 of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (47.1%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (58.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
