Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 36 hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in 24 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.2% of his games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (54.5%), including five multi-run games (15.2%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.290 AVG .320
.372 OBP .370
.522 SLG .540
9 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 5
Home Away
19 GP 14
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Cobb (2-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 46th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
