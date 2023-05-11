Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 36 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 24 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (54.5%), including five multi-run games (15.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Cobb (2-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 46th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.