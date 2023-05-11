Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 36 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 24 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 18 games this season (54.5%), including five multi-run games (15.2%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 19 GP 14 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings