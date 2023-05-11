Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Cobb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Chase Field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
The Giants have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+110). A 9-run total has been set in this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-130
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and won each contest.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Arizona has won nine of its 18 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 37 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-9
|9-8
|7-6
|13-11
|12-10
|8-7
