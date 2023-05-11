LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in the first of a four-game series, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 191.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.348 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Henry has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals L 9-8 Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Muller 5/16/2023 Athletics - Away Tommy Henry Ken Waldichuk

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.