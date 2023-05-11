Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (16-20) will square off with Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) at Chase Field on Thursday, May 11. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+120). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (2-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Tommy Henry - ARI (1-0, 5.17 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 14 times and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Giants have a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Giants went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+150) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

