You can wager on player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and others on the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has put up 37 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .274/.313/.533 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 37 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .306/.366/.512 so far this season.

Gurriel brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (2-1) for his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 6 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 at Padres Apr. 30 5.0 7 3 3 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 9.0 6 0 0 4 1 at Marlins Apr. 19 5.0 7 1 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 12 3.2 8 2 2 2 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (46 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .338/.388/.522 on the year.

Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

