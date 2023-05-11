Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on May 11, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and others on the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Walker Stats
- Walker has put up 37 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .274/.313/.533 on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 37 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .306/.366/.512 so far this season.
- Gurriel brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|4
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Cobb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cobb Stats
- The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (2-1) for his eighth start of the season.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
Cobb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 24
|9.0
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 19
|5.0
|7
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 12
|3.2
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (46 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .338/.388/.522 on the year.
- Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
