The San Francisco Giants (16-20) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) in NL West play, at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (2-1) to the mound, while Tommy Henry (1-0) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (2-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (1-0, 5.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry (1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.

Henry enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Henry will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (2-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.01 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .273 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.

