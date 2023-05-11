On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .312 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Moreno has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • In 12 games this year (42.9%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (17.9%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.364 AVG .237
.386 OBP .244
.418 SLG .368
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
8 RBI 8
10/2 K/BB 11/1
1 SB 0
16 GP 12
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.61 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 46th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
