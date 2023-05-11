Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .312 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 12 games this year (42.9%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (17.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.61 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 46th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.