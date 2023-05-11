Jock Landale NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 11
The Phoenix Suns, Jock Landale included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll dive into Landale's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Jock Landale Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|6.6
|6.4
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.1
|4.3
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|11.7
|11.5
|PR
|13.5
|10.7
|10.7
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
Jock Landale Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 4.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.
- Landale's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.
- On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.
Jock Landale vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|16
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/7/2023
|21
|8
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/5/2023
|22
|6
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/1/2023
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/29/2023
|10
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/6/2023
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|24
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
