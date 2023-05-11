Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has eight doubles and nine walks while hitting .252.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), with more than one hit seven times (24.1%).
- He has not homered in his 29 games this season.
- Rojas has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
