The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .264 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last games.

Marte has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (24.2%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2%.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (51.5%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 15 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings