Kevin Durant will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Durant, in his most recent action, had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 118-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Durant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.1 29.6 Rebounds 8.5 6.6 9.1 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.6 PRA 45.5 40.7 44.3 PR 39.5 35.7 38.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

Durant's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per contest, third in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 42 26 11 7 0 1 0 5/7/2023 44 36 11 6 2 1 2 5/5/2023 43 39 9 8 1 2 0 5/1/2023 44 24 8 3 2 2 1 4/29/2023 36 29 14 1 1 3 1 4/6/2023 41 29 7 4 6 1 0 3/31/2023 33 30 4 2 2 2 1

