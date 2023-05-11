The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.512) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (22 of 33), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (30.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 12 games this season (36.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.350 AVG .262
.426 OBP .303
.667 SLG .361
10 XBH 4
4 HR 1
15 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 12/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 16
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cobb (2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
