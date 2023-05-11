The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.512) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this year (22 of 33), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (30.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 12 games this season (36.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

