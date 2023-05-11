The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .254.
  • In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In seven games this year (29.2%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.324 AVG .176
.324 OBP .200
.432 SLG .235
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 12
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.61 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.