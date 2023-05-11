The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .254.

In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In seven games this year (29.2%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .324 AVG .176 .324 OBP .200 .432 SLG .235 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings