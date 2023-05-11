The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .288.

Smith has recorded a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (39.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 9 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings