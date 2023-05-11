The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .288.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this season (39.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.353 AVG .200
.511 OBP .310
.412 SLG .480
2 XBH 3
0 HR 2
8 RBI 6
11/11 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 9
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
