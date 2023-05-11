The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
  • Pick OU: Over (226)
  • The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark from the Suns.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 2 or more (58.5%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

  • On offense, Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 111.6 points per contest on defense (sixth-ranked).
  • With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns are third-best in the league in the category.
  • The Suns are draining 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in league). They own a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.
  • Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).

