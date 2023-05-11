The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark from the Suns.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 2 or more (58.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 111.6 points per contest on defense (sixth-ranked).

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns are third-best in the league in the category.

The Suns are draining 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in league). They own a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).

