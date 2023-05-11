In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be seeking a win against Denver Nuggets.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more points than this game's total.

These two teams give up a combined 224.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -115 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -115 29.1 Deandre Ayton 12.5 -125 18.0 Cameron Payne 8.5 -110 10.3

