The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.

The average point total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 58.3% chance to win.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Phoenix has a better record against the spread at home (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

