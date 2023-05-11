The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (45-37) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 6 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently features two players. The playoff matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 11 from Footprint Center.

Watch Suns vs. Nuggets with Fubo!

The Nuggets will look for another victory over the Suns after a 118-102 win in their matchup on Tuesday. In the Nuggets' victory, Nikola Jokic scored 29 points (and added 13 rebounds and 12 assists), while Devin Booker scored 28 in the loss for the Suns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Suns gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Rib 18 10 1.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Season Insights

The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are just 1.1 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

The Suns' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 115.6 points per contest compared to the 113.6 they've averaged this year.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -3 225.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.