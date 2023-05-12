Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) and the San Francisco Giants (17-20) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (1-0) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (1-2) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Arizona has won 10 of 22 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (193 total).
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Muller
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ken Waldichuk
