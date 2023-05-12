Ryne Nelson takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 39 home runs.

Fueled by 125 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .271 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 193.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Nelson (1-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts this season, Nelson has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Nationals L 9-8 Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants L 6-2 Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson John Brebbia 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Muller 5/16/2023 Athletics - Away Tommy Henry Ken Waldichuk 5/17/2023 Athletics - Away Ryne Nelson Ken Waldichuk

