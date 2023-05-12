The San Francisco Giants (17-20) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) will go head to head on Friday, May 12 at Chase Field, with John Brebbia starting for the Giants and Ryne Nelson taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (1-0, 5.93 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Giants matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 15 games this season and won six (40%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Giants have a 3-3 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.