Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Walker Stats
- Walker has collected 38 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .275/.318/.529 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI (38 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .304/.362/.512 slash line on the season.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|4
|2
|4
|8
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Walker, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 46 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .329/.382/.507 on the year.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 26 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 26 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .260/.431/.520 on the year.
- Wade heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.