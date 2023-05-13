Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) and the San Francisco Giants (17-21) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (5-1) for the Diamondbacks and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2) for the Giants.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has entered three games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 200 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).

Diamondbacks Schedule