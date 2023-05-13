Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) and the San Francisco Giants (17-21) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (5-1) for the Diamondbacks and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2) for the Giants.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Diamondbacks have won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.
  • Arizona has entered three games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 200 total runs this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 8 Marlins W 5-2 Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
May 9 Marlins L 6-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
May 10 Marlins L 5-4 Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
May 11 Giants L 6-2 Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
May 12 Giants W 7-5 Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
May 13 Giants - Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
May 14 Giants - Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
May 15 @ Athletics - Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
May 16 @ Athletics - Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
May 17 @ Athletics - Ryne Nelson vs Ken Waldichuk
May 19 @ Pirates - Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo

