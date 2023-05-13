Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) and the San Francisco Giants (17-21) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (5-1) for the Diamondbacks and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2) for the Giants.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Arizona has entered three games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.
- The Diamondbacks have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 200 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
