Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Giants have +140 odds to upset. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-165
|+140
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won eight of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).
- Arizona has won all three games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter.
- The Diamondbacks have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Arizona has played in 39 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-18-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-10
|9-8
|7-6
|14-12
|13-11
|8-7
