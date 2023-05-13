The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Giants have +140 odds to upset. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won eight of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Arizona has won all three games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has played in 39 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-18-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-10 9-8 7-6 14-12 13-11 8-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.