LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in MLB action with 41 total home runs.

Arizona's .440 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks are second in MLB with a .273 batting average.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (200 total).

The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.347).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (5-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Gallen has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Gallen will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants L 6-2 Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson John Brebbia 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics - Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics - Away Ryne Nelson Ken Waldichuk 5/19/2023 Pirates - Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.