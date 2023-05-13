The Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) host the San Francisco Giants (17-21) on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (5-1) against the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (5-1, 2.36 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (3-2, 2.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (5-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.36 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In seven games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

DeSclafani heads into the game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

DeSclafani is trying for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks seventh, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.