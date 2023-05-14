Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+115). A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona is 7-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 40 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-10 9-8 7-6 15-12 14-11 8-7

