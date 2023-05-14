How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 42 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .442 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .273 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 207 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .333.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.338 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Pfaadt heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, throwing five innings and giving up six earned runs.
- In two starts this season, Pfaadt has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|John Brebbia
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Drew Rucinski
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Roansy Contreras
