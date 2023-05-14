On Sunday, May 14, Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (17-22) visit Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (3-5, 3.98 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 12.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Diamondbacks and Giants matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won six, or 37.5%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 4-7 (winning only 36.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Giants have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +1900 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.