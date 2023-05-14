You can find player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks prior to their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has 38 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .266/.316/.510 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .310/.366/.519 on the season.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (3-5) will make his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.98 ERA ranks 48th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 9 7.0 9 1 1 7 1 at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 6.2 7 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1 at Marlins Apr. 17 6.2 8 4 4 6 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has collected 46 hits with seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 14 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.360/.477 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 30 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 27 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .278/.439/.528 so far this year.

Wade heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .314 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

