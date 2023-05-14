The Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a hot streak against the San Francisco Giants (17-22) on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field. Dominic Fletcher is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (3-5, 3.98 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 12.10 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (0-1) pitches first for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

He has a 12.10 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .381 against him over his two appearances this season.

Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season entering this matchup.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (3-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, a 6.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.173 in eight games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.98 ERA ranks 48th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th.

