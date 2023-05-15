Monday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18) and the Oakland Athletics (9-33) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 8-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 15.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (3-3) for the Diamondbacks and Drew Rucinski (0-3) for the Athletics.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 8, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.

Arizona has played as favorites of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

The Diamondbacks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 209.

The Diamondbacks' 4.74 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule