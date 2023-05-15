Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Monday.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball with 42 total home runs.

Arizona ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .437.

The Diamondbacks are second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (209 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.4 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.321).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Kelly has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants L 6-2 Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson John Brebbia 5/13/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics - Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics - Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates - Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Pfaadt Roansy Contreras 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Mitch Keller

