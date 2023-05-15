On Monday, May 15 at 9:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18) visit the Oakland Athletics (9-33) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Merrill Kelly will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Drew Rucinski will take the mound for the Athletics.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +165 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is listed in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (3-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with nine wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +2500 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.