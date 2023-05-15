The Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18) aim to extend their three-game win streak when they meet the Oakland Athletics (9-33) on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (3-3) for the Diamondbacks and Drew Rucinski (0-3) for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (3-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (3-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.57 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .204 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rucinski

Rucinski (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and six strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing batters have a .339 batting average against him.

Rucinski enters this game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.