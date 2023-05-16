Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Kyle Muller on the hill for the Oakland Athletics in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+125). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-6).

Arizona has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

Arizona has played in 42 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-20-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just two games this season, and covered in both.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 10-8 8-6 16-12 16-11 8-7

