Christian Walker will lead the charge for the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18) on Tuesday, May 16, when they battle Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (9-34) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Athletics have +130 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (1-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (1-3, 7.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Lourdes Gurriel Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 5-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Diamondbacks went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in nine, or 22%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win seven times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.