The Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Oakland Athletics (9-34) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Tommy Henry (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Muller (1-3) for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (1-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-3, 7.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Henry (1-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 4.43, a 1.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.388.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Henry will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over eight games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.34 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .340 to his opponents.

Muller has yet to notch a quality start so far this season.

Muller will try to pick up his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.