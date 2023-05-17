Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19) against the Oakland Athletics (10-34) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 3:37 PM on May 17.

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (1-2) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has entered five games this season favored by -165 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 222.

The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

