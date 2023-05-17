Player prop betting options for Christian Walker, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, starting at 3:37 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Nelson Stats

Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his ninth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Nelson has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 12 4.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 7 5.0 7 3 2 3 1 at Rockies Apr. 30 4.0 9 6 6 2 1 vs. Royals Apr. 25 5.0 11 4 4 3 0 vs. Padres Apr. 20 5.0 3 5 5 4 3

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has 40 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .268/.333/.523 slash line so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has recorded 44 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .312/.376/.553 on the year.

Gurriel enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .417 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (38 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .304/.418/.624 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 12 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 47 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .272/.333/.364 on the season.

Ruiz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 12 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0

