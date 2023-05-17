A pair of MLB's most productive power hitters go head-to-head when the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19) and Oakland Athletics (10-34) play at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday. Christian Walker has 10 home runs (10th in league) for the Diamondbacks, and Brent Rooker ranks fifth with 11 long balls for the Athletics.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (1-2) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.20 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (0-2, 8.18 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (1-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 6.20, a 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.549.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In eight starts this season, Nelson has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina (0-2) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

He has an 8.18 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .277 against him over his two appearances this season.

Medina is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.

Medina will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

