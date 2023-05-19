Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) and Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on May 19.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (6-1) for the Diamondbacks and Johan Oviedo (2-3) for the Pirates.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

Arizona is undefeated in four games this season when favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 227 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.57 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule