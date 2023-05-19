Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) and Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on May 19.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (6-1) for the Diamondbacks and Johan Oviedo (2-3) for the Pirates.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.
- Arizona is undefeated in four games this season when favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 227 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.57 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|L 9-8
|Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Luis Medina
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Mitch Keller
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Roansy Contreras
|May 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Zack Wheeler
|May 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Taijuan Walker
|May 24
|@ Phillies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Ranger Suárez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.