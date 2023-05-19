Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to slow down Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 48 total home runs.

Arizona's .441 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks are third in MLB with a .270 batting average.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (227 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.57 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.318).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gallen is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Gallen will look to prolong a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates - Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez

