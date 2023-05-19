How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to slow down Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 48 total home runs.
- Arizona's .441 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks are third in MLB with a .270 batting average.
- Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (227 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in MLB.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.57 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.318).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gallen is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Gallen will look to prolong a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Drew Rucinski
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Luis Medina
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Mitch Keller
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Taijuan Walker
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
