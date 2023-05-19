Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) at PNC Park on Friday, May 19, with a start time of 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +150. The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (6-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have won in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Rojas 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+220)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +2200 - 3rd

