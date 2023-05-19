The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars Friday in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers give the Golden Knights -125 moneyline odds in this game against the Stars (+105).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Friday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 14-9-23 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Vegas is 22-8-5 (49 points) in its 35 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has taken 13 points from the 19 games this season when it scored two goals (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 59 games (54-3-2, 110 points).

In the 27 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 39 points after finishing 19-7-1.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 43 games, going 23-17-3 to register 49 points.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have posted a record of 8-16-24 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.

In the 30 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

In 14 games this season when the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).

When Dallas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (6-5-7 record).

The Stars have earned 99 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 28 games and registered 37 points with a record of 15-6-7.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Stars went 18-12-9 in those matchups (45 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

